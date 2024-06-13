Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE XTC traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$7.98. 594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.19. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$163.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total value of C$39,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,300. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

