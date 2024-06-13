Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.65. Evotec shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 8,674 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Evotec alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EVO

Evotec Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVO. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.