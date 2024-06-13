Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Down 3.6%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 56,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,201,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Everi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Everi

Everi Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $672.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,399.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,399.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.