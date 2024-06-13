Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €94.30 ($101.40) and last traded at €93.90 ($100.97). Approximately 167,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €93.15 ($100.16).

Euronext Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.39.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

