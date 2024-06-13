Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in May

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS UREKF traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.07. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.09. Eureka Lithium has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.86.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eureka Lithium
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.