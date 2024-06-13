Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in May

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eureka Lithium Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS UREKF traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.07. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.09. Eureka Lithium has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.86.

Eureka Lithium Company Profile

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

