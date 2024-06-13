Ethereum Classic Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $26.11 or 0.00038334 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $196.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,120.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.17 or 0.00668183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00115169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.00265671 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00050933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00078078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,495,253 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

