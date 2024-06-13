Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.33.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ESS opened at $271.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.74. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $273.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,802,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

