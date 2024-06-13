Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Up 1,433.3% in May

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Eramet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ERMAY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Eramet has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Eramet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Eramet Company Profile

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

