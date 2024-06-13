Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 13th (ASX, BHE, CRVL, INGR, ITW, KMB, MAA, MMM, PAR, PRQR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 13th:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $305.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $258.00.

