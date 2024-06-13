Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 13th (ASX, BHE, CRVL, INGR, ITW, KMB, MAA, MMM, PAR, PRQR)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 13th:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $305.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $258.00.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.