Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,925 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 1.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $452,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Equinix by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,910,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $761.45. 446,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,857. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $757.06 and a 200 day moving average of $804.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

