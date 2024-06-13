Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 4,166,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,933,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Enovix Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 188.0% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,834 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enovix by 2,228.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at $7,290,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at $3,765,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

