Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $17.40

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $17.02. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 991 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,001,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

