Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 1.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 3,121,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,923,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

