Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after buying an additional 1,508,081 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Energizer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after buying an additional 71,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 12.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 67,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $28.48 on Friday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

