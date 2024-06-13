Empirical Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 153,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376,560 shares of company stock worth $240,032,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 38,471,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,206,016. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

