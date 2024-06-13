Emerson Electric Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

