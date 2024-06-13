Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $56,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

