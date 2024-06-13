Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,366 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.4% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $517,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,554,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $868.41. 2,591,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $882.14. The company has a market cap of $825.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $781.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

