Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

