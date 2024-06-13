Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Paul Saltzman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $16,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,573.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $514.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.