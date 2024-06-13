Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 283.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.8%.
Dynex Capital Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
