Drumz (LON:DRUM) Trading 16.7% Higher

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 5,934,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,171% from the average session volume of 466,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -875.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.75.

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

