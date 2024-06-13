DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.60. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1,308 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $629.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

