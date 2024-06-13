Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $520.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $531.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.60. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $298.46 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $581,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.