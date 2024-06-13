Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$128.00 at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$128.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.80.

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$121.58. 658,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,636. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$84.19 and a 12-month high of C$129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.64. The firm has a market cap of C$33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total transaction of C$616,316.56. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

