Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Down 6.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.75. 400,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,080,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 5.5 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $665.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 189,815 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 147.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 577,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 344,055 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 518,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 167,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.