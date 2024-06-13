Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Director Buys $120,960.00 in Stock

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Zamarripa acquired 4,000 shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGR opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $416.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

