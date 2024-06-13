Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.69

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 22033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Disco Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $702.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.37 million. Research analysts predict that Disco Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.