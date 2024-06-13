Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,000.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFGX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,474. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.