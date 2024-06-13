DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $168.37 million and $8.42 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,140.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.85 or 0.00667545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00115110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.00262015 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00078066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,066,886,239 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

