Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Upgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $738.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.83. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

