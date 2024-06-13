Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,289.60 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,555.97).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 292 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,545.17).

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,611 ($33.25) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,563 ($32.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($44.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,751.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,822.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.21) to GBX 3,640 ($46.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.66) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,038 ($38.69).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

