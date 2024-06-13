Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,289.60 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,555.97).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 292 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,545.17).
Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,611 ($33.25) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,563 ($32.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($44.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,751.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,822.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
