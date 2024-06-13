Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,561.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,561.50 ($32.62) and last traded at GBX 2,565.50 ($32.67), with a volume of 17203215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,611 ($33.25).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.66) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.21) to GBX 3,640 ($46.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,038 ($38.69).

The stock has a market cap of £57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,813.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,751.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,822.37.

In other news, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,262.35). In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.99) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($25,262.35). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($33.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,555.97). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

