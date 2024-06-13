Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.24

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
Further Reading
