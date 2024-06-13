Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $310.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $283.05 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.