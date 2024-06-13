Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Deswell Industries Trading Up 2.1 %
DSWL stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.
About Deswell Industries
