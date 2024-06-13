Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

DSWL stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

About Deswell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.