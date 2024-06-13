Desjardins Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.19.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$29.50 on Monday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 94.87%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

