Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Derwent London Stock Performance
Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $29.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.
Derwent London Company Profile
