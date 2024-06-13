Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $29.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.