Dell Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 96,351 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 71,941 call options.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 720,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total value of $77,440,844.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,871,201.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,025,216 shares of company stock valued at $698,471,876. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

DELL stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.02. 15,982,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,599. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

