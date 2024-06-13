Dell Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Dell Technologies stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.61. 9,738,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,025,216 shares of company stock valued at $698,471,876. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.