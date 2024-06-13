Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Get Delek US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Stock Down 3.3 %

Delek US stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 2,421.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,341,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $7,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.