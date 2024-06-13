Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Reuven Spiegel Sells 750 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $18,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $20,730.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $24,825.00.

DK stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 651,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.65%.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

