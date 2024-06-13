Decred One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.63 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $18.30 or 0.00026885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $295.05 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00078280 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011428 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,120,692 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

