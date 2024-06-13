Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.59

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 366347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

