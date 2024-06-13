Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.35, but opened at $45.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 1,165,469 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.79.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

