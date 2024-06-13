Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster's Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

