Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,894 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Danaher worth $138,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $264.61. 3,199,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.01 and a 200-day moving average of $243.81. The stock has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.