DA Davidson Raises Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $49.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

