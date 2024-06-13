DA Davidson Cuts Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target to $9.00

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

BBCP opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $348.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

