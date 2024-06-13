Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTSO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

